March 9 Invesco Ltd:

* Invesco Ltd announces February 28, 2017 assets under management

* Invesco Ltd - preliminary Feb-end assets under management of $836.8 billion, an increase of 1.4% month over month

* Preliminary average total AUM for quarter through February 28 were $828.8 billion

* Preliminary average active AUM for quarter through February 28 were $678.7 billion

* Invesco Ltd - FX decreased AUM by $1.6 billion in Feb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: