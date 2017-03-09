BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
March 9 Invesco Ltd:
* Invesco Ltd announces February 28, 2017 assets under management
* Invesco Ltd - preliminary Feb-end assets under management of $836.8 billion, an increase of 1.4% month over month
* Preliminary average total AUM for quarter through February 28 were $828.8 billion
* Preliminary average active AUM for quarter through February 28 were $678.7 billion
* Invesco Ltd - FX decreased AUM by $1.6 billion in Feb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
* TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc reports a 6.0 percent passive stake in Hamilton Lane Inc as of March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nokjHr) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.