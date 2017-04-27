FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd:

* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe

* Invesco Ltd - transaction will be funded with available cash and is expected to close in q3 of 2017, pending regulatory approvals

* Invesco Ltd - source is majority owned by an affiliate of Warburg Pincus and remainder owned by five major banks

* Invesco Ltd - transaction includes approximately $18 billion in source-managed AUM, plus approximately $7 billion in externally managed AUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

