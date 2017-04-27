BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe

April 27 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd:

* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe

* Invesco Ltd - transaction will be funded with available cash and is expected to close in q3 of 2017, pending regulatory approvals

* Invesco Ltd - source is majority owned by an affiliate of Warburg Pincus and remainder owned by five major banks

* Invesco Ltd - transaction includes approximately $18 billion in source-managed AUM, plus approximately $7 billion in externally managed AUM