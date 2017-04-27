FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Invesco Q1 adjusted EPS $0.61
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Invesco Q1 adjusted EPS $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco reports results for the three months ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue $1.193 billion

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.29per share

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $862.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Invesco ltd says total assets under management (aum) at march 31, 2017, were $834.8 billion, an increase of $21.9 billion during q1

* Invesco ltd says long-term net inflows were $1.8 billion and total net outflows were $5.3 billion for q1

* Invesco ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $862.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

