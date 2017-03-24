COLUMN-No relief for the London Metal Exchange as volumes fall again: Andy Home
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
March 24 Invesco Ltd
* Ceo Martin Flanagan's FY 2016 total compensation was $14.61 million versus $15.9 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* Invesco Ltd - senior managing director and head of Americas Philip A.Taylor's total compensation in 2016 was $7.28 million versus $7.83 million in 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2nlqC1t) Further company coverage:
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury