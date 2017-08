March 30 (Reuters) - Investa Office Fund

* A$150 million inaugural green bond issue

* Proceeds from green bond issue will be used to reduce iof's existing bank debt facilities

* Announce issue of its inaugural green medium term note

* IOF will issue A$150 million of 7 year green bonds with a fixed coupon of 4.262% per annum and a maturity date of 5 april 2024