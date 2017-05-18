BRIEF-Investec Bank posts FY pre-tax profit of 4.16 bln rand

May 18 (Reuters) - Investec Bank Ltd

* Investec Bank limited posted a decrease in FY headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 11.0% to 3,069 million rand

* FY profit before taxation 4.16 billion rand versus 4.30 billion rand

* FY total operating income before impairment losses on loans and advances increased by 3.5% to R10,754 million

* FY net interest income increased 10.5% to r7,419 million (2016: R6,712 million) driven by sound levels of lending activity

* FY investment income 472 million rand versus 1.36 billion rand

* FY total trading income decreased 5.9% to r556 million (2016: r591 million) largely due to foreign currency translation impacts

* Impairments on loans and advances increased from r517 million to r657 million for fy

* Credit loss ratio on average core loans and advances amounting to 0.29% (31 march 2016: 0.26%)