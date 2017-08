May 18 (Reuters) - Investec Ltd

* FY statutory operating profit increased 18.5% to GBP599.1 million

* FY statutory adjusted EPS before goodwill, acquired intangibles and non-operating items increased 16.9% from 41.3 pence to 48.3 pence

Macro uncertainty persists, which could impact activity levels going forward