BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q1 pre-tax result turns to profit of DKK 12.9 million

March 13 (Reuters) - Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S:

* Q1 basic earnings 7.1 million Danish crowns ($1.02 million) versus 8.8 million crowns year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit 12.9 million crowns versus loss 9.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 results positively affected by 5.8 million crowns, which primarily relates to net positive fair value adjustments and realised gains on bonds as well as positive fair value adjustments on interest swaps etc not included in basic earnings

* Basic earnings of about 24.0 million crowns are still expected for financial year 2016/17