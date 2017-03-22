BRIEF-Investis Holding FY EBIT up at CHF 76.4 mln

March 22 (Reuters) - Investis Holding SA:

* Dividend payment of 2.35 Swiss francs per share proposed

* FY increased its operating profit (EBIT) by 27% to 76.4 million Swiss (py: 60.2 million Swiss francs)

* Increased its revenue by 3% to 162 million Swiss francs ($163.03 million) in 2016 (prior year: 157 million francs)

* FY net profit stood at 45.1 million francs, slightly above prior year (44.6 million francs)

* Sustainable increases in revenue are expected in all areas of activity in 2017

* However, discontinuation of construction management activity as a general contracting service will have a negative impact on revenue, but will have a positive impact on ebit margin in 2017

* Expect our solid business performance to continue in 2017 financial year. Our medium-term targets remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9937 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)