BRIEF-Zima Holding seeks CMA approval to list co's shares on DFM
* Says seeking CMA approval to list co's shares on Dubai Financial Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 9 Investment Bank Of Iraq:
* Q2 profit 204 million dinars versus 2.04 billion dinars year ago
* Q2 total revenue 4.64 billion dinars versus 6.53 billion dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2tZOD1z) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, July 9 China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it offered to buy smaller competitor Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion).