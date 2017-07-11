BRIEF-Genoox announces $6 mln investment
* Genoox announced a $6 million investment led by Inimiti Capital Partners and Glilot Capital Partners Source text for Eikon:
July 11 Investment Technology Group Inc:
* Investment Technology Group Inc - June 2017 average daily volume was 166 million shares, compared to 148 million shares in May 2017
* Investment Technology Group Inc says June 2017 U.S. trading volume was 3.6 billion shares, compared to 3.2 billion shares in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 11 Blue-chip banks pushed Middle East stock markets slightly higher on Tuesday, a day ahead of the testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on when the central bank would tighten U.S. monetary policy.