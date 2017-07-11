July 11 Investment Technology Group Inc:

* Investment Technology Group Inc - ‍June 2017 average daily volume was 166 million shares, compared to 148 million shares in May 2017​

* Investment Technology Group Inc says June 2017 U.S. trading volume was 3.6 billion shares, compared to 3.2 billion shares in May 2017