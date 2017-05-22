CenturyLink's ex-employee alleges fraudulent sales practice - BBG
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.
May 22 KSE UK Inc:
* Response to media speculation
* KSE UK Inc notes recent media speculation concerning its shareholding in arsenal holdings plc
* Confirms that its shares are not, and never have been, for sale
* KSE is a committed, long term investor in Arsenal and will remain so
TOKYO, June 17 Japan's Takata Corp, facing bankruptcy over the biggest recall in automotive history, would stop making air-bag inflators after completing a global recall, under a restructuring plan under consideration by its steering committee, sources told Reuters on Friday.