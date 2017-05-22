May 22 KSE UK Inc:

* Response to media speculation

* KSE UK Inc notes recent media speculation concerning its shareholding in arsenal holdings plc

* Confirms that its shares are not, and never have been, for sale

* KSE is a committed, long term investor in Arsenal and will remain so Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)