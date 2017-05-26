BRIEF-Investor Oaktree places about 103.7 mln shares in Countryside- bookrunner

May 26 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* Placing of 103,686,504 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by OCM Luxembourg Coppice Topco being an entity controlled by Oaktree

* Following completion of placing, seller will continue to hold about 23 pct of issued share capital of company

* Proceeds of placing are payable in cash, and settlement of placing is expected to occur on a t+2 basis on May 31

* Company will not receive any proceeds from placing