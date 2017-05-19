FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Investor Pallinghurst Resources makes buyout offer for Gemfields
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Investor Pallinghurst Resources makes buyout offer for Gemfields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* Offer for Gemfields Plc

* Offer to be made by Pallinghurst for whole of issued and to be issued share capital of Gemfields not already held by it

* Under terms of offer, each Gemfields shareholder will be entitled to receive 1.91 Pallinghurst shares for each Gemfields share

* Offer values each Gemfields share at 38.5 pence

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gemfields at approximately 211,450,623 stg

* Offer will result in Gemfields investors (other than Pallinghurst) owning approximately 42.2 pct of enlarged group as at May 17

* Irrevocable undertakings and Pallinghurst's current holding in Gemfields constitute 75.27 pct of Gemfields' total issued share capital

* As at date of this announcement, offer has become unconditional as to acceptances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.