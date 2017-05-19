BRIEF-Investor Pallinghurst Resources makes buyout offer for Gemfields

May 19 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:
* Offer for Gemfields Plc
* Offer to be made by Pallinghurst for whole of issued and to be issued share capital of Gemfields not already held by it
* Under terms of offer, each Gemfields shareholder will be entitled to receive 1.91 Pallinghurst shares for each Gemfields share
* Offer values each Gemfields share at 38.5 pence
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gemfields at approximately 211,450,623 stg
* Offer will result in Gemfields investors (other than Pallinghurst) owning approximately 42.2 pct of enlarged group as at May 17
* Irrevocable undertakings and Pallinghurst's current holding in Gemfields constitute 75.27 pct of Gemfields' total issued share capital
* As at date of this announcement, offer has become unconditional as to acceptances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)