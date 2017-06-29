BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas prices public offering of 15.6 mln common shares
* Says public offering of 15.6 million common shares priced at $14.60 per share
June 28 New York City And State Comptrollers, Calstrs Call On Mylan
* To request immediate resignation of director wendy cameron-letter
* To negotiate chairman robert coury's exit-letter
* To hire an independent chairman-letter
* To reconstitute its board with a substantial majority of new, independent directors-letter
* Blue Apron Holdings Inc announces pricing of initial public offering