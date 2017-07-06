BRIEF-Nearmap EBITDA for FY2017 is expected to be in range of $5.8m to $6.2m
* EBITDA for FY2017 is expected to be in range of $5.8m to $6.2m
July 7 Invigor Group Ltd
* Secured public-sector customer for its big data products, with Zoos Victoria to deploy insights visitor platform at three tourist destinations
SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that Twitter Inc could move forward with a lawsuit that aims to free technology companies to speak more openly about surveillance requests they receive from the U.S. government.