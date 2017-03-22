FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Invision FY 2016 total revenues at 12.426 mln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
March 22, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Invision FY 2016 total revenues at 12.426 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Invision AG:

* Releases 2016 consolidated financial statements and proposes dividend payment of 0.50 euros per share

* Fy total revenues were at 12.426 million euros ($13.42 million)(2015: 12.708 million euros)

* In 2016, group achieved an EBIT increase (earnings before interest and taxes) of 33 percent to 3.547 million euros (2015: 2.676 million euros)

* For 2017 fiscal year, Invision expects a slight increase in total revenues and an overall positive result.

* FY operating cash flow increased by 103 percent to 4.472 million euros (2015: 2.334 million euros)

* Proposes to pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.