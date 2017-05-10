FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Invitation Homes Inc,unit voluntarily prepaid about $510 mln of borrowings outstanding under loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Invitation Homes Inc:

* Invitation Homes Inc - unit voluntarily prepaid about $510 million of borrowings outstanding under loan agreement dated as of November 12, 2014

* Invitation Homes Inc - this voluntary prepayment reduced borrower's outstanding obligation under loan agreement to approximately $251 million

* Invitation Homes - prepayment made with proceeds received from co's securitization deal involving certificates guaranteed by Fannie Mae, related loan deal Source text: (bit.ly/2pyKs7U) Further company coverage:

