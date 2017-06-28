BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime announces termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program
June 28 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp
* Invivo Therapeutics announces positive motor recovery assessments in two patients in the inspire study of the neuro-spinal Scaffold
* Continued improvement from AIS B to AIS C for two patients with early conversions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Silver Bear announces receipt of final order in respect of arrangement