March 10 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp
:
* Invivo Therapeutics reports 2016 year-end financial
results and business update
* Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp qtrly GAAP net loss per
diluted share $0.17
* Qtrly adjusted net loss per diluted share 0.21
* Invivo Therapeutics holdings- "ended year with about $33
million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
that we project will fund us into q2 of 2018"
* Expect to submit HDE application for marketing approval of
neuro-spinal scaffold by q2 2018
* Plan to initiate first study in cervical SCI in Canada in
coming months
