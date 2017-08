March 21 (Reuters) - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :

* Invivo Therapeutics announces submission to the FDA of its nonclinical studies module for the neuro-spinal scaffold(tm)

* Expect to receive acceptance of nonclinical module in q3 of this year

* Plan to submit manufacturing module in second half of 2017 and clinical module in 2018