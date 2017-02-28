UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 INVL Baltic Farmland AB:
* Revenue was 531,000 euros ($561,904.20) for period of 2016
* Audited consolidated net profit of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB group and company amounted to 1.2 million euros
* Plans for 2017 to receive 575,000 euros of revenue and to earn a consolidated net profit of 350,000 euros
* Board proposes approving a dividend per share for 2016 of 0.07 euro and allocating a total of 226,000 euros for dividends
Source text: bit.ly/2ljnI8W
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.