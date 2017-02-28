Feb 28 INVL Baltic Farmland AB:

* Revenue was 531,000 euros ($561,904.20) for period of 2016

* Audited consolidated net profit of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB group and company amounted to 1.2 million euros

* Plans for 2017 to receive 575,000 euros of revenue and to earn a consolidated net profit of 350,000 euros

* Board proposes approving a dividend per share for 2016 of 0.07 euro and allocating a total of 226,000 euros for dividends

Source text: bit.ly/2ljnI8W

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)