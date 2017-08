April 28 (Reuters) - INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE AB

* Q1 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT WAS 360 THOUSAND EUROS ($392,760.00), REVENUE WAS 1,669 THOUSAND EUROS

* SAYS AVERAGE OCCUPANCY OF COMPANY'S PROPERTY HOLDINGS AT END OF Q1 WAS 85%

* Q1 NET PROFIT 0.36 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.34 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO