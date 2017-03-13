BRIEF-Invuity announces new debt agreement

March 13 (Reuters) - Invuity Inc

* Invuity announces new debt agreement

* Invuity inc says increases borrowing capacity to up to $50 million

* Invuity inc says new agreement will replace existing $15 million term loan and $7.5 million revolver with $30 million term loan and $20 million revolver

* Invuity - new agreement also consists of $10 million revolver that may be increased to $20 million at a later date at company's request, with approval from midcap