5 months ago
BRIEF-Invuity announces new debt agreement
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Invuity announces new debt agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Invuity Inc

* Invuity announces new debt agreement

* Invuity inc says increases borrowing capacity to up to $50 million

* Invuity inc says new agreement will replace existing $15 million term loan and $7.5 million revolver with $30 million term loan and $20 million revolver

* Invuity - new agreement also consists of $10 million revolver that may be increased to $20 million at a later date at company's request, with approval from midcap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

