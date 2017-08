March 16 (Reuters) - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA:

* Proposes the distribution of dividends of 14.7 euro cents per share

* FY net profit amounted to 97.9 million euro ($105.08 million) (83.9 million euro in 2015 pro-forma)

* Reported preliminary FY results on Jan. 31 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9317 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)