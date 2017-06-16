Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 International Olympic Committee
* International Olympic Committee (IOC) and McDonald's mutually agree to end worldwide top partnership
* The financial terms of the separation was agreed by all parties, details of which are confidential
* IOC has no immediate plans to appoint a direct replacement in the retail food operations sponsorship category
* McDonald's will continue to be a sponsor of the Olympic winter games Pyeongchang 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2siAlWZ Further company coverage:
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway