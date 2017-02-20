FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IOI Corporation Bhd says qtrly net profit 15.6 million rgt
February 20, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-IOI Corporation Bhd says qtrly net profit 15.6 million rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - IOI Corporation Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit 15.6 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 3.67 billion rgt

* Proposed dividend 4.50 sen per share

* "Crude palm oil and palm kernel prices are expected to remain firm in the current quarter due to the low stocks"

* "Plantation segment is expected to perform better than the previous financial year"

* "Performance of the resource-based manufacturing segment is expected to be affected by the current firm palm oil and palm kernel prices." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

