BRIEF-IOI Corporation Bhd says qtrly net profit 15.6 million rgt

Feb 20 (Reuters) - IOI Corporation Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit 15.6 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 3.67 billion rgt
* Proposed dividend 4.50 sen per share
* "Crude palm oil and palm kernel prices are expected to remain firm in the current quarter due to the low stocks"
* "Plantation segment is expected to perform better than the previous financial year"
* "Performance of the resource-based manufacturing segment is expected to be affected by the current firm palm oil and palm kernel prices." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: