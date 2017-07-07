BRIEF-Bannari Amman Spinning Mills completes investment in JV Young Brand Apparel
* Says completed investment in JV company Young Brand Apparel Private Limited thereby making it a unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 Ioi Corporation Bhd
* June palm kernel production 13,448 MT, June rubber production 21,055 dry KG
* June fresh fruit bunches own production 279,490 MT; June fresh fruit bunch outside purchases 11,389 MT; June crude palm oil production 60,407 MT Source text: (bit.ly/2txFawm) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, July 7 Sri Lankan stocks on Friday ended at their highest in a week, underpinned by manufacturing and diversified shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.