6 months ago
BRIEF-Ion Beam to install Spain's first proton therapy center
February 23, 2017 / 7:53 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ion Beam to install Spain's first proton therapy center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA:

* To install Spain's first proton therapy center

* Announces that it has signed a contract with Quirónsalud, Spain's leading hospital group and part of Germany's Helios Group, to install a Proteus(®)ONE compact proton therapy solution in Madrid

* The typical end-user price for a Proteus(®)ONE system with a maintenance contract is between 35 an 40 million euros ($36.93 million-$42.21 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9477 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

