BRIEF-Ion Beam to install Spain's first proton therapy center

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA:
* To install Spain's first proton therapy center
* Announces that it has signed a contract with Quirónsalud, Spain's leading hospital group and part of Germany's Helios Group, to install a Proteus(®)ONE compact proton therapy solution in Madrid
* The typical end-user price for a Proteus(®)ONE system with a maintenance contract is between 35 an 40 million euros ($36.93 million-$42.21 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9477 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)