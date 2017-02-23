BRIEF-Ion Beam to install Spain's first proton therapy center

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA:

* To install Spain's first proton therapy center

* Announces that it has signed a contract with Quirónsalud, Spain's leading hospital group and part of Germany's Helios Group, to install a Proteus(®)ONE compact proton therapy solution in Madrid

* The typical end-user price for a Proteus(®)ONE system with a maintenance contract is between 35 an 40 million euros ($36.93 million-$42.21 million)

