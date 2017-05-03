BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Ion Geophysical Corp
* Ion reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $1.98
* Q1 revenue rose 44 percent to $32.6 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.55 excluding items
* Ion Geophysical Corp - regarding patent litigation with Westerngeco, district court recently indicated in ruling from bench that co will be ordered to pay additional $5 million
* Ion Geophysical Corp - "continue to believe 2017 will deliver a modest improvement over 2016 as market recovers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.