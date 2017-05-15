FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ionis Pharma announces Phase 3 NEURO-TTR study of inotersen meets both primary endpoints
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ionis Pharma announces Phase 3 NEURO-TTR study of inotersen meets both primary endpoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis pharmaceuticals announces phase 3 neuro-ttr study of inotersen (ionis-ttr rx) meets both primary endpoints

* Says statistically significant differences were also observed for both endpoints at eight months

* Ionis pharmaceuticals - long-term safety and efficacy data with inotersen currently being collected in open-label extension of phase 3 neuro-ttr study

* Says review of full data package from neuro-ttr study by ionis and gsk is ongoing

* Says preparation of regulatory marketing applications for inotersen is underway

* Ionis pharmaceuticals - gsk has option to license inotersen following review of additional data and prior to submission of regulatory applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.