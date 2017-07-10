July 10 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Data presented at peripheral nerve society meeting further
support potential benefit of Inotersen
* Phase 3 neuro-TTR study met both its primary endpoints,
Norfolk QOL-DN and MNIS+7, with high statistical significance
* Treatment with Inotersen resulted in statistically
significant benefit in MNIS+7 versus placebo at 8 months of
treatment, at 15 months of treatment
* Continuing to review full data package from neuro-TTR
study, prepare regulatory marketing applications for submission
this year
* Results continue to support favorable benefit-risk
profile for Inotersen in patients with FAP
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: