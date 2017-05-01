BRIEF-IOU Financial announces private placement of up to $3.5 million

May 1 (Reuters) - Iou Financial Inc:

* IOU Financial announces private placement of up to $3.5 million

* IOU Financial Inc- intends to complete a private placement of up to 17.5 million common shares of company at a price of $0.20 per offered share

* IOU Financial Inc- up to $1.5 million of offering will brokered by Haywood Securities Inc, remaining portion of offering will be non-brokered

* IOU Financial-net proceeds of offering will be used primarily by co to finance small business loans in co's target markets of United States and Canada