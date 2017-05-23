FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IP Group receives possible offer from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne
#Financials
May 23, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-IP Group receives possible offer from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Ip Group Plc

* Update on possible offer

* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund

* Irrevocable undertakings in connection with possible offer and a letter of intent from lansdowne in connection with possible offer

* Received irrevocable undertakings in support of possible offer from touchstone shareholders representing 74.3% of touchstone’s issued share capital

* Got non-binding letter of intent from Lansdowne in favour of co representing about 12.8% of share capital of Touchstone in issue on 31 Jan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

