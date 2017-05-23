FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-IP Group says takeover approach for Touchstone has been turned down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Ip Group Plc

* IP Group plc - statement regarding possible offer

* IP Group announces that it recently made an approach to the board of Touchstone regarding a possible combination with Touchstone

* Board of Touchstone rejected proposed combination

* IP Group is also announcing today that it intends to raise gross proceeds of up to 200 million pounds through issue of new Ip Group shares at a price of 140 pence per share pursuant to a firm placing, placing, open offer and offer for subscription

* Combination is not conditional on completion of capital raise and capital raise is not conditional on completion of combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

