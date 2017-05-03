May 3 International Personal Finance Plc :

* Q1 group customer numbers decreased by 2 pct

* Group Q1 growth in credit issued of 5 pct

* Q1 IPF digital credit issued grew by 61 pct

* Q1 IPF digital customer numbers grew by 47 pct

* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct

* Q1 Mexico home credit customer numbers grew by 4 pct

* Q1 europe home credit customer numbers contracted by 9 pct

* Credit issued in Q1 reduced by 5 pct reflecting growth in Hungary and Bulgaria but offset by a contraction in Romania

* Q1 Mexico home credit issued grew by 20 pct

* Q1 Europe home credit issued decreased by 7 pct

* Implemented new processes to ensure compliance with new regulations in Romania; working to improve performance in this market

* IPF Digital Q1 performance driven by our new digital markets of Poland, Australia, Spain And Mexico; credit issued growth was 254 pct

