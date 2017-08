Aug 1 (Reuters) - IPIC GMTN Ltd

* IPIC HAS NOT RECEIVED PAYMENTS OF US$602.7 MILLION AND US$26 MILLION THAT WERE DUE TO BE PAID UNDER CONSENT AWARD AND SETTLEMENT BY MOF INC. AND 1MDB BY 31 JULY 2017

* 5 BUSINESS DAY CURE PERIOD FOR MOF, 1MDB TO REMEDY NON-PAYMENT BEFORE MOF, 1MDB BECOME SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL OBLIGATIONS TO IPIC, AABAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: