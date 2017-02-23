FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Ipsen FY net profit rises to 226.6 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 23, 2017 / 7:58 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ipsen FY net profit rises to 226.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA:

* Delivers strong 2016 results and expects further sales growth and margin enhancement for 2017

* FY net profit EUR 226.6 million ($239.18 million) versus EUR 190.7 million year ago

* FY group sales EUR 1.58 billion versus EUR 1.44 billion year ago

* FY core operating income EUR 363.9 million versus EUR 327.7 million

* Sees for 2017 specialty care sales growth year-on-year greater than +18.0%;

* FY closing net cash reached EUR 68.6 million at the end of the period, compared to EUR 186.9 million in 2015

* Sees for 2017 primary care sales growth year-on-year greater than +4.0%;

* Sees for 2017 core operating margin (excluding amortization of intangible assets) greater than 24% of net sales. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9474 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.