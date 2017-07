BRIEF-Ipsos H1 net attributable profit drops to 21.6 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Ipsos SA

* REVENUE FOR FIRST-HALF 2017 WAS EUR 833.8 MILLION, ALMOST EQUIVALENT TO THAT PUBLISHED FOR FIRST-HALF 2016 OF EUR 833.6 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT (ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP), STANDS AT EUR 21.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 35.2 MILLION IN FIRST HALF 2016

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 50.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 833.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 833.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2016/2017 COMPARISON BASE WILL BE MORE FAVOURABLE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR, PARTICULARLY TOWARDS END OF YEAR