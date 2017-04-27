BRIEF-National Cinemedia reports Q1 loss per share $0.08
* National Cinemedia, Inc. reports results for fiscal first quarter 2017
April 27 Ipsos SA:
* Total organic growth, Q1: +1 pct
* Q1 revenue EUR 390.1 million ($424.3 million) versus EUR 386.9 million year ago
* Q1 organic growth of New Services: +18 pct
* Expects its growth to reach 3% in 2017
* 2017 operating profit to improve slightly faster than in 2016
* Preparations to be made for implementation of Ipsos' new development plan, so that it can be operational from beginning of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S