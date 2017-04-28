April 28 (Reuters) -

* Iqiyi signs licensing agreement with Netflix for popular shows

* Iqiyi- deal covers Netflix's premium shows such as sci-fi series black mirror and stranger things for simultaneous premier in china

* Iqiyi- deal also expected to help drive out pirated contents in chinese market by feeding local viewers with copyrighted contents of high definition

* Iqiyi-Licensing agreement with Netflix to give iqiyi streaming rights in china to netflix's popular dramas, cartoons, documentaries and reality shows