* Iqiyi signs licensing agreement with Netflix for popular shows
* Iqiyi- deal covers Netflix's premium shows such as sci-fi series black mirror and stranger things for simultaneous premier in china
* Iqiyi- deal also expected to help drive out pirated contents in chinese market by feeding local viewers with copyrighted contents of high definition
* Iqiyi-Licensing agreement with Netflix to give iqiyi streaming rights in china to netflix's popular dramas, cartoons, documentaries and reality shows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Suspected oil thieves killed at least four soldiers in two separate incidents in the central Mexican state of Puebla, the army said on Thursday, as emboldened organized crime moves deeper into the lucrative trade.