April 13 (Reuters) - International Road Dynamics Inc

* IRD announces first quarter results for 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue fell 18.6 percent

* Qtrly revenue $12.1 million versus $14.9 million

"Looking ahead, we continue to expect full 2017 fiscal year will be consistent with, or ahead of, prior year"