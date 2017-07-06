July 6 Ireland's finance ministry

* Announces exercise of over-allotment option in relation to Allied Irish Banks

* End of stabilisation period allows the remaining 448 million euro proceeds from the AIB IPO to be remitted to the Irish exchequer

* Exercise of the over-allotment option brings the total proceeds received from the ipo to approximately 3.4 billion euros. Source text : here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)