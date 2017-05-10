FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ireland's ptsb increases mortgage market share to 10.4 pct
May 10, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ireland's ptsb increases mortgage market share to 10.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* Q1 net interest margin 1.80 percent, up 21bps from exit NIM of 1.59 percent for Q4 2016

* Bank is profitable and capital generative, net loans 18.7 billion eur versus 18.9 billion end-2016

* Proforma fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio 15.1 percent in Q1 versus 14.9 percent end-2016

* New mortgage lending grew by 63 percent y/y, market share increased to 10.4 percent

* Impairment trends in line with expectations, reiterate cost of risk guidance of 30-40 bps

* Expect to update market with details of next phase NPL strategy in Q3 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

