BRIEF-B&G Foods Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.27
April 27 Investors Real Estate Trust
* IRET continues strategic transformation with leadership transition
* Mark O. Decker, jr. Promoted to chief executive officer
* Timothy P. Mihalick to retire
* John A. Kirchmann named successor to chief financial officer
* Jeffrey P. Caira appointed chairman of board of trustees
* Diane K. Bryantt, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will retire
* expects to reduce its general and administrative expenses by approximately $3.5 to $4.0 million on an annual basis
* company expects to incur a net charge of $0.4 to $0.7 million in fiscal q4 of 2017 related to management changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S