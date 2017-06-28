BRIEF-Walgreens, Labcorp collaborate to bring patient service centers for laboratory testing to select Walgreens stores
* Walgreens and Labcorp collaborate to bring patient service centers for laboratory testing to select Walgreens stores
June 28 Investors Real Estate Trust:
* IRET announces financial and operating results for the quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2017
* Q4 revenue $54.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.4 million
* Q4 FFO per share $0.07
* Investors real estate trust qtrly affo per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock and the increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share