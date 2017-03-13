FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IRET qtrly AFFO per share $0.10
March 13, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-IRET qtrly AFFO per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Investors Real Estate Trust

* Iret announces financial and operating results for the quarter and year-to-date ended january 31, 2017

* Q3 revenue $51.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.9 million

* Q3 FFO per share $0.09

* Investors real estate trust qtrly affo per share $ 0.10

* Investors real estate trust - for fy ending april 30, 2017, management is revising its estimate of ffo to a range of $0.41 to $0.43 per share/unit

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

