5 months ago
BRIEF-Iridex reports Q4 loss per share of $1.04
March 8, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Iridex reports Q4 loss per share of $1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Iridex Corp

* Iridex announces fourth quarter and 2016 financial results and provides full year 2017 financial outlook

* Q4 revenue rose 67 percent to $12.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $48 million to $52 million

* sold 96 cyclo g6 systems and shipped approximately 8,000 g6 probes in Q4 of 2016

* FY2017 revenue view $51.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company anticipates that in 2017, it will sell 400 to 450 cyclo g6 laser systems and ship 45,000 to 50,000 g6 probes

* Iridex corp - in 2017, we anticipate revenue growth to be more heavily weighted towards second half of year

* In 2017, anticipate revenue growth to be more heavily weighted towards second half of year as start to see full benefits of growth investments

* Qtrly loss per share $1.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

