FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Iridium Q4 earnings per share $0.19
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Iridium Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Iridium Communications Inc:

* Iridium announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results; company issues 2017 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $107.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.8 million

* Affirmed long-range outlook and issued 2017 full-year guidance

* Iridium communications inc sees total service revenue growth between 3% and 5% for full-year 2017

* Iridium communications inc sees full-year 2017 OEBITDA between $255 million and $265 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.