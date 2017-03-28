BRIEF-Iris Corporation updates on legal proceedings

March 28 (Reuters) - Iris Corporation Bhd

* Refers to ICB’s announcement in relation to a suit, ICB clarifies that it does not foresee any estimated potential liability will be arisen from the suit

* ICB is of the opinion that the plaintiff’s action in filing the suit is vexatious and frivolous

* ICB is not expected to incur losses arising from the suit

* "There is no financial and operational impact arising from the suit as plaintiff has never secured any contract in favour of ICB"